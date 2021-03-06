3/6/2021: Cold weekend, but looking ahead to warmer week

Bundle up this weekend! Temperatures will rise to the upper 20’s by Saturday afternoon, but breezy conditions will make it feel more like the teens with the wind chill factored in. A few snow showers or flurries are not out of the question in the hills and mountains, but most others stay dry.

Overnight, clearing skies will help temperatures get down to the low teens in the capital district, and single digits for the outlying areas. At least the wind will have eased up.

Highs on Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer – in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Even with the extra couple degrees, the temperatures will still fall well short of our 40 degree average for this time of year.

Not to worry, a big shift in the weather patterns will send a surge of warmer air to the Northeast by the middle of the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 30’s on Monday, near 50 on Tuesday, and near 60 for Wednesday and Thursday!

Tuesday and Wednesday should feature dry weather to go along with the nicer temps. Thursday and Friday could feature rain showers.