ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colleges and universities in the Capital District have been in collaboration to try to step in and fill the gaps that Saint Rose will be leaving next year. On Friday one private college got a record $3.5 million donation that will assist the school’s nursing program.

During the ceremony at Maria College one thing was abundantly clear, Andrea Lewis Siek is loved by her family, her friends and her colleagues.

“Oh, it gives me a great deal of comfort, joy. It brings her back to life for me. Even though she’s been gone for seven years, today she is here with me,” said her husband Richard Siek.

The former nurse and Maria College graduate passed away seven years ago. President of Maria College Lynn Ortale said they dedicated the nursing school in her name, the newly unveiled Andrea Lewis Siek School of Nursing.

“Knowing that he believes every time Andrea‘s name is said it furthers her legacy,” said Ortale.

Ortale said she will be remembered any time the school’s name is said, or when someone reads the website, fills out an application or receives a diploma.

Richard said Andrea handled their finances and was frugal. She liked to help people, and he said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Andrea believed that everything happened for a reason and the timing was always perfect in the great scheme of things,” said Richard.

The timing he’s referring to? The impending closure of the College of Saint Rose and the ongoing nursing shortage.

“Perhaps with this maybe Mariah is one of the places that students might want to look into as a student transferring or a faculty member looking for another position,” said Richard.

Ortale said she hears from many that Mariah College is the best kept secret and she wants that to change. The nursing programs are unique and offer virtual reality simulations and other types of simulations to prepare students for real-life scenarios.

The scenario at Maria College is much different than what’s happening right now at the College of Saint Rose.

“Fortunately for us in the fall, we had our highest enrollment, in May we had our largest graduating class, so Maria has great momentum,” said Ortale.

She and the nursing professors are excited that the donation will help them expand their existing programming. Ortale said many of the nursing graduates stay and work locally.