$3.3M awarded for firefighter recruitment in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko announced grants totaling $3,358,708 to be awarded to two local fire departments to support hiring and training of firefighters. The Albany Fire Department has been awarded $3,328,488, while $30,220 was awarded to the Village of Ravena.

“Even during this public health crisis, our firefighters continue to be there for us when we need them most, putting their lives on the line to protect our homes and families,” said Congressman Tonko. “Our local fire departments are often forced to operate without the resources they need. We need to do far more to ensure our first responders can remain safe and on the job through this crisis and beyond. I’ll continue advocating for these worthy programs that make sure our firefighters have the resources to support our communities as effectively and safely as possible.”

Funding was received through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response awards.