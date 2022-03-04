NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Federal funding has been made available for the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) to provide transitional short-term housing for individuals with a substance use disorder (SUD). More than $3.2 million is available for OASAS permanent supportive housing providers to cover rental subsidies for those with a history of SUDs who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Transitional housing will help support those individuals leaving OASAS residential treatment or correctional facilities who cannot otherwise access permanent housing. The Transitional Safety Unit initiative is a pilot funding opportunity that will provide rental subsidies for up to two units at the county level fair market rent or actual cost, for a studio or one-bedroom apartment.

The initiative’s goal is designed to provide short-term supportive housing while helping individuals to transition to permanent homes. According to OASAS, up to $1.44 million will be available in the first year of the program, in addition to $1.8 million in the second year.

OASAS said although this funding is only for rental subsidies, providers are expected to deliver standard supportive housing services, such as case management to tenants. Housing providers can access information about eligibility and available funding for this initiative on the OASAS webpage.