$2M grant awarded to communities in Adirondack, Catskill Parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced nearly $2 million in smart growth grants for communities in Adirondack and Catskill Parks.

The grants will allow communities and organizations to identify local priorities for community development while factoring in natural resources.

Grant awards are:

ADIRONDACK PARK

Highlighted projects advancing age-friendly communities and amenities in town centers:

Historic Saranac Lake – $37,150 – Historic Saranac Lake Museum Campus Site Plan

$37,150 – Historic Saranac Lake Museum Campus Site Plan BluSeed Studios, Inc. – $100,000 – Expanding the View of BluSeed Studios: Building and Site Improvements Along a Village Travel Corridor

$100,000 – Expanding the View of BluSeed Studios: Building and Site Improvements Along a Village Travel Corridor Town of Ticonderoga – $100,000 – Building and Site Design for the Ticonderoga 18th Century French Sawmill Reconstruction

– $100,000 – Building and Site Design for the Ticonderoga 18th Century French Sawmill Reconstruction Fort Ticonderoga Association – $100,000 – Accessibility Features for Fort Ticonderoga National Historic Landmark 1826 Pavilion

– $100,000 – Accessibility Features for Fort Ticonderoga National Historic Landmark 1826 Pavilion Town of Westport – $18,660 – Westport Train Station / Depot Theatre Accessibility Improvements

– $18,660 – Westport Train Station / Depot Theatre Accessibility Improvements Town of Webb – $100,000 – Public Restroom Facility in Downtown Old Forge

– $100,000 – Public Restroom Facility in Downtown Old Forge Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, Inc. – $50,000 – Adirondack Loons – Expanding the Educational and Retail Presence of the Adirondack Loon Center in Saranac Lake

– $50,000 – Adirondack Loons – Expanding the Educational and Retail Presence of the Adirondack Loon Center in Saranac Lake Village of Speculator – $100,000 – Village of Speculator Historic Fire Tower Assembly Project

– $100,000 – Village of Speculator Historic Fire Tower Assembly Project Adirondack Hamlets to Huts, Inc. – $30,000 – Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Trails Center – Interpretive Displays and Organizational Development Projects

Projects focusing on recreation, environment, sustainable economic growth, and other smart growth priorities:

Town of Keene – $88,850 – Town of Keene Trails and Trailhead Parking Improvement Project

– $88,850 – Town of Keene Trails and Trailhead Parking Improvement Project Hamilton County – $66,500 – Hamilton County Trails in to Prosperity – Analysis of Conditions of Priority Trails and a Plan for Activating Local Capacity for Management and Sustainability of Trails

– $66,500 – Hamilton County Trails in to Prosperity – Analysis of Conditions of Priority Trails and a Plan for Activating Local Capacity for Management and Sustainability of Trails Town of Caroga – $64,367.56 – Wheelerville Trails – Mountain Biking Destination

– $64,367.56 – Wheelerville Trails – Mountain Biking Destination Town of Lake George – $75,000 – McPhillips Preserve at French Mountain

– $75,000 – McPhillips Preserve at French Mountain Town of Chester – $30,000 – Cunningham Community Forest Master Plan

– $30,000 – Cunningham Community Forest Master Plan Adirondack Mountain Club, Inc. – $66,000 – Heart Lake Parking and Signage Improvement Project

– $66,000 – Heart Lake Parking and Signage Improvement Project Village of Tupper Lake – $100,000 – Tupper Lake Hamlet Revitalization Façade Improvement Program

– $100,000 – Tupper Lake Hamlet Revitalization Façade Improvement Program Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension – $99,624 – Increasing the Reach and Effectiveness of Adirondack Harvest

– $99,624 – Increasing the Reach and Effectiveness of Adirondack Harvest Pendragon, Inc. – $100,000 – Pendragon Theatre LEED Integrative Project Planning and Design Process and Green Site Redevelopment

– $100,000 – Pendragon Theatre LEED Integrative Project Planning and Design Process and Green Site Redevelopment Town of Tupper Lake – $100,000 – Enhancing the Winter Recreation Economy of Tupper Lake – Town-wide Winter Recreation Plan and Targeted Improvements to Outdoor Winter Recreation Center

– $100,000 – Enhancing the Winter Recreation Economy of Tupper Lake – Town-wide Winter Recreation Plan and Targeted Improvements to Outdoor Winter Recreation Center Adirondack Public Observatory, Inc – $75,000 – Support for Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory Launch! Phase: Design and Construction of the AstroScience Center Museum and Planetarium

– $75,000 – Support for Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory Launch! Phase: Design and Construction of the AstroScience Center Museum and Planetarium Essex County Industrial Development Agency – $100,000 – The Town of Ticonderoga, Main Street Revitalization, 2019 Microenterprise Grant Program

CATSKILL PARK

Highlighted projects advancing age-friendly communities and amenities in town centers:

Catskill Revitalization Corp., Inc. – $71,000 – The Delaware and Ulster Railroad Restroom Improvements

– $71,000 – The Delaware and Ulster Railroad Restroom Improvements MARK Project, Inc. – $58,500 – Village of Margaretville Amphitheater Project

– $58,500 – Village of Margaretville Amphitheater Project Town of Hunter – $79,000 – Hunter Branch Rail Trail West of Tannersville Clove Creek Bridge

Projects focusing on recreation, environment, sustainable economic growth, and other smart growth priorities:

Catskill Center for Conservation and Development – $41,000 – Catskill Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

– $41,000 – Catskill Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program New York New Jersey Trail Conference – $50,457 – Ashokan Rail Trail Stewards

– $50,457 – Ashokan Rail Trail Stewards Town of Windham – $35,000 – Town of Windham Comprehensive Plan

Funding for the grants was made available by the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.