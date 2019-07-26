29 cats fatally mauled by 2 pit bulls at shelter

In this photo provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a cat waits to evacuate from a burning animal shelter in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 14, 2019. The Emergencies Ministry said its workers saved 300 cats and seven dogs from the fire. (Ministry of Emergency Situations for Northwest press service via AP)

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Two city officials say an Alabama animal shelter’s outdated equipment allowed two pit bulls to fatally maul 29 cats.

WTVY-TV reports the dead cats were found Thursday by workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Bill Banks says the dogs forced their way out of a pen. They then pushed hard on a galvanized bar attached to a chain link fence, knocking it out of a clamp which allowed them access to the cats.

Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward says the shelter is outdated and he believes the city should’ve helped upgrade the facility a long time ago.

Mayor Mark Saliba says a new shelter is overdue.

Banks says the pit bulls arrived at the shelter Wednesday and a decision hasn’t been made on what to do with them.