LAKE GEORGE, N.Y.(NEWS10) Each year people come out to Lake George for an entire weekend to compete and give back to the Prospect Center.

The 4-on-4 Million Dollar Beach Volleyball games had more than 800 participants from all over the East Coast. Players got a chance to enjoy some fun in the sun and give back to those in need.

The Prospect Center was established 74 years ago and serves more than 1,200 individuals with disabilities.