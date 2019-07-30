28 percent of deliverers admit to taking food from your order

(NEWS10) — With food delivery becoming more and more of an everyday part of life, US Food asked the question on everyone’s mind, how often do delivery people tamper with your food? And the answer is not good.

According to the study by US Foods, 28 percent of deliverers have taken food from the order they are carrying. While 54 percent of deliverers said they have been tempted by the smell of the food they are delivering.

So, how easy is it to tell if your food has been tampered with? Pretty easy, according to the study – when asked if people suspected deliverers of taking food from their order, 21 percent of people said yes.

The study also asked, “If you order a burger and fries, and the deliverer grabbed a few fries along the way, how upset would you be?”

Based on a scale, of one being ‘no big deal’ and 10 being ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ an average of 8.4 out 10 people said they would be upset.

The US Food study also shows that 17 percent of customers complained their food was not warm or fresh, and 16 percent complained their food was delivered late.

Customers weren’t the only ones with complaints about food delivery. The study also says 60 percent of delivery drivers complained of receiving little or no tip, while 39 percent complained that the customer’s instructions were unclear.



The study covered 1,518 American adults who have used food delivery apps, including UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates from May 9 to 13.

They also surveyed 497 American adults who identified as having worked as a deliverer for at least one food delivery app.