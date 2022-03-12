NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved more than $725 million to fund water infrastructure projects. The funds will help 13 municipalities and public authorities advance critical infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality.

Ogdensburg specifically will receive $20,000,000 in long-term, interest-free financing to design and construct a wastewater treatment plant and pump station improvements. In addition, Albany Municipal Water Finance Authority in Albany County will receive $4,407,496 in funding and a $277,498 WIIA grant to be used towards the design and construction of the Beaver Creek Sewershed Overflow Abatement and Flood Mitigation Project.

Other approved funding and where it will be used are listed below:

New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority – $657,949,860 in funding will be used to design and construct various improvements at several of the city’s water pollution control plants.

Town of Caneadea in Allegany County – $800,000 in financing and $1,000,000 market rate financing will be used to plan, design and construct a disinfection system at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

Village of Cobleskill in Schoharie County – $2,025,000 in funding and a $747,250 WIIA grant wil be used for a wastewater treatment plant and collection system improvements.

Town of New Baltimore in Greene County – $1,875,733 in financing and a $111,712 WIIA grant will be dedicated towards wastewater system upgrades.

Additionally, drinking water project funding was approved including $7,313,141 in funding and a $420,351 WIIA grant for the town of Orleans in Jefferson County. The funding will be dedicated to creating the NYS Route 12 Water District and installing new distribution mains.

Funding will also be used to install a pump station and a finished water storage tank to interconnect with the Town of Alexandria Route 12 Water District. Other areas in New York state will also receive funding for drinking water projects.

Three other municipalities in Onondaga County had funding approved for a joint project to install approximately 51,000 linear feet of water main, new storage tanks, and pump stations at the City of Syracuse connection and Hamilton Road. These funds will also be used to install a new chlorine booster station on Jordan Road, replace and relocate an existing confined space pump station and consolidate the Champions Mobile Home Park public water system.

The rest of the funding and areas where it will be used are listed below:

City of Elmira in Chemung County – $2,870,789 in financing and a $3,000,000 WIIA grant will be used to replace lead service lines and meters, replace the 30-inch reservoir transmission main, reline the Harmon Street Chemung River Crossing, and replace the Madison Avenue Chemung River Crossing and Water Street distribution/transmission main.

Town of Elbridge $2,686,259 in short-term financing and $5,372,516 in short-term, market rate financing will be allocated for the town.

Village of Elbridge $1,748,602 in short-term, interest free financing and $3,497,204 in short-term, market rate financing will be provided for the village.

Village of Jordan – $2,697,199 in short-term, interest free financing and a $3,000,000 DWSRF grant.

Town of Stark in Herkimer County – $814,467 in financing and a $128,626 WIIA grant will be used to develop new well sources, a new finished water storage tank, replace aged water mains and add new water meters.

Village of Tannersville in Greene County – $2,249,788 in financing and a $534,835 WIIA grant will be used to rehabilitate the existing water treatment plant, arsenic removal treatment for the Rip Van Winkle Well, additional groundwater source capacity, replace aged water mains and meters, and rehabilitation the existing water storage tank.

“Every single community in New York deserves access to clean water, which is why investing in clean water infrastructure is a top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “With a surge in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and historic investment in clean water initiatives in my Executive Budget, we will work together with local governments to modernize New York’s water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and help ensure a robust economy.”

More information on water infrastructure projects can be found on the New York state website.