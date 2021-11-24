$26K, drugs, guns seized in Ithaca raid

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A lengthy investigation into weapons and narcotic activity in Ithaca led police to find multiple illegal weapons, drugs, and five figures in cash while executing a search warrant in Ithaca. Police did not announce any arrests connected with Tuesday’s raid.

The Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served the warrant on Lake Avenue in Ithaca. During the search, police said they seized three illegally possessed handguns—one stolen, and one without a serial number—a shotgun, and an assortment of ammunition.

Drugs were found in the residents amounting to around 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine, over 350 individual doses of illegally possessed suboxone, and several other narcotics in smaller quantities. Several high-end bicycles and power tools that had been previously reported stolen were also found, as well as over $26,000 in cash.

The seizure makes a total of six illegally possessed guns that the IPD has removed from the community in November. The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.