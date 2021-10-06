25th Season of the Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park announced Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 25th Season of the Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park will be announced by Albany Police Athletic League Board Chair David Bauer and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Wednesday, October 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the Washington Park Lakehouse in Albany.

According to the City of Albany, there are some new changes to the walking night events and pre-purchased online ticketing that will be announced.

In past years the Washington Park area has been overcrowded with cars looking at the light shows making it harder for residents and businesses in the area.

In December 2020, NEWS10 Giuliana Bruno reported on this story, when Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the light show should move to a different area where there are fewer residents. In her story, she talked about the traffic concerns and how local small businesses were being affected.