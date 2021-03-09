$250,000 raised in ‘Doing More Together’ campaign, $50,000 donation made by Amazon

CAPITAL DISTRICT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Doing More Together campaign raised a reported $250,000 thanks to a generous $50,000 kickoff donation by Amazon to The Food Pantries for the Capital District that helped to promote an increase in donations for The Food Pantries’ annual end-of-year fundraiser.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is reported that nearly 50% of the food pantries in The Food Pantries’ network are experiencing increased service levels, with some experiencing increases of up to 200%.

Additionally, The Food Pantries’ Food Access Referral Line has reportedly experienced an almost 1,000% increase in call volume, indicating that many new people need food assistance for the first time.

“At Amazon, we strive to be not only a great employer but a great neighbor too. It’s important to us that we leverage our scale for good and make investments that support the local communities where our associates live and work. The Food Pantries is a vital resource for residents of the Capital Region, especially during such a challenging year, and we were thrilled to help them make an even bigger impact this holiday season. We look forward to making this a tradition at ALB1,”said Christopher Onisk, site leader at Amazon’s Schodack fulfillment center.

Doing More Together reportedly launched in mid-December 2020 with the donation from Amazon’s Schodack, N.Y. fulfillment center, and ended in January. Some of the funds raised were used to address the needs of area food pantries in the Capital Region through a round of emergency funding.

One-time emergency grants were reportedly given to the member pantries that applied for funding and were used to pay for immediate needs like staffing, technology, refrigeration and food storage, and equipment to help winterize pantries for outdoor distributions in response to the challenges of COVID-19.

” Last year, we distributed 3.6 million pounds of food to pantries throughout the Capital Region, a more than 500,000-pound increase from the year prior. This serious public health and economic crisis is highlighting the precarity in which so many people live day to day, with jobs being lost and people living paycheck to paycheck running out of resources. We’re grateful for Amazon’s support in this challenging time,” said Natasha Pernicka, The Food Pantries’ executive director. “Working together, we can do more than any one of us can do alone. These funds helped us continue to increase access to nutritious food to our neighbors during this crisis. We greatly value our partnership with Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Schodack as a partner in the fight against hunger in our region.”