ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday and Sunday, 250 powerlifting athletes will compete at the USA Powerlifting Northeast Regional Competition for the chance to win regional titles and get the opportunity to qualify for the national competition.

Morgan Wilderman is among many who are competing for the first time. She entered the competition because she wanted the opportunity to challenge herself.

“It’s been only one year, but it’s been an incredible year, but it’s been an incredible experience,” she said.

For youth competitor Emma Mancine, she said just being a part of the powerlifting community kept her returning for the last four years.

“It’s incredible,” Mancine said. “I like just walking around and seeing all the powerlifters going around. And I see some at national events too. That’s pretty incredible.”

Competitors will demonstrate mastery in the squat, bench press, and deadlift disciplines. But organizers say a lot of work went into planning the event.

“It’s a labor of love to have, well, not to have three years to set it up,” Jan Daurio, Meet Director for the competition, said. “But to know that we’re here and can actually get it done. And the athletes are more excited to get on the platform and compete.”

Monica Debarros is one of the competitors from Rhode Island. She says that regionals are the time to not only get together as a community but also learn new ways how to improve techniques or even how to improve training.

“And show you what you got and place some numbers,” she said. “So I’m here again to love myself and maybe take a win home.”

Tami Allen just wanted to do strength training at the gym after having multiple knee and hip surgeries. She says she never thought she would be competing for a chance to lift on a national stage. But her coach, Derek Gelato, never stopped encouraging her to keep going.

“That is a whole other level of proving people wrong. Of proving that it’s the wrong [idea to think] that as you get older, you can’t do these types of things,” he said.

Now she wants to help challenge others who quickly question their strengths and capabilities.

“Don’t limit yourself,” she said. “There’s always things that you can do. Always, always, always. Just focus on yourself and get that drive and work toward it. And it will lead you to places that you never expected…”

Tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased at the door or on the competition’s website.