25-year-old Albany man pleads guilty to murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the District Attorney P. David Soares, Najahliek Edmunds, 25, of Albany pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder.

Charges:

Count of Murder in the Second Degree (Felony)

Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

On June 24, 2020, at around 11:50 p.m., while in the area of 142 Second Avenue in Albany, Edmonds intentionally shot 23-year-old Eddie Richardson in the chest. When he was arrested on August 11, 2020, Edmonds was found to be in illegal possession of a .380 caliber pistol that was in his sweatshirt pocket.

Based on his history and facts surrounding this case, Edmonds faces up to 25 Years to Life in State Prison when sentenced on January 20, 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Shanley is handling the prosecution of this case.