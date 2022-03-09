ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly $24 million in federal funding from the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and American Rescue Plan will be distributed to domestic violence and sexual assault programs, in addition to shelters and rape crisis centers. Critical funding to better reach underserved communities officials said

More than $16.3 million in funds will be distributed to 83 domestic violence programs and centers across the state to enhance traditional services for rural communities and culturally specific programs while increasing access to on-site COVID testing, vaccinations, and mobile health units. Additionally, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services will distribute $7.6 to support 50 rape crisis centers and sexual assault programs along with preventive COVID services.

Officials said funding for sexual assault programs and rape crisis centers supports the needs of survivors impacted by public health emergencies and promotes the continuity of services of local communities. In addition, programs can transition to virtual/remote services and help cover the costs of supplies to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Officials said the pandemic has created unprecedented fiscal challenges to domestic violence service providers across the state. Funding can also be used for workforce stability or expansions they said.

Provider funding breakdown, by region:

Capital Region – $2,354,675

Central New York – $1,828,638

Finger Lakes – $2,410,368

Long Island – $2,321,091

Mid-Hudson – $2,859,754

Mohawk Valley – $1,368,411

North Country – $1,283,045

New York City – $4,492,056

Southern Tier – $1,337,656.00

Western New York – $2,828,350

Multiple Regions* – $821,700

*One provider will receive both rape crisis center and sexual assault funding in one award that covers 11 counties in three economic regions.