COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24-year-old involved in the fatal crash on I-87 on May 28, 2022, has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. Vasu Laroiya of Iselin, New Jersey, faces eight and a third to 25 years in state prison.

Laroiya admitted to driving intoxicated and reaching speeds of up to 156 miles per hour. At the time of the crash, the defendant admitted he was on his cell phone, making a Snapchat video.

Police investigating the case say Laroiya crashed into the back of a 2018 Honda Civic. The Civic struck a guard rail on the eastern shoulder and caught fire. The driver, Katie Fisher of Ballston Spa, succumbed to injuries at the Albany Medical Center.

The indictment included charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment in the first-degree, DWI, and reckless driving. Sentencing is scheduled for January 26, 2024.