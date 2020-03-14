24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 20 patients who have been tested for the coronavirus are currently in isolation and are being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

President and CEO of Baystate Health, Mark A. Keroack, on Friday, said there is a total of 24 people at the Springfield hospital undergoing treatment. All the patients showed symptoms of severe flu or viral pneumonia and are suspected to have COVID-19.

Full statement from Baystate Health’s president and CEO:

Data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Friday afternoon shows an additional 12 coronavirus cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, bringing the total in Massachusetts to 18.

None of those cases are presumed or confirmed in Hampden County. According to the DPH data, Berkshire County is still the only western Massachusetts county with 9 confirmed or presumed cases.

Overall, there are 123 confirmed and presumed cases of the virus in the state, 105 remain presumptive as of Friday evening, the DPH data shows.

