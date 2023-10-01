GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The search for Charlotte Sena began Saturday night during a family camping trip at the Moreau Lake State Park. The park is closed to the public while the investigation is ongoing. State officials gathered earlier to discuss efforts to find the young child.

“She is a beautiful, sweet, nine-year-old girl. She has blond hair, bangs, and green eyes. Just under five feet tall,” described Charlotte’s aunt, Jené Sena.

Charlotte was last seen with a Pokémon shirt and a gray helmet as she rode her bicycle with friends. Before dinner, around 6:15 p.m., she told everyone she was going to take one more lap around. When she didn’t come back around to eat, her family started looking for her.

“At approximately 6:45 p.m., Charlotte’s bike was located in Loop A. At 6:47 p.m., Charlotte’s mother called 911 to report the child missing,” stated Assistant Deputy Superintendent of NYS Police, Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone.

Governor Kathy Hochul came out to the state park to meet with Charlotte’s family. She let everyone know the lengths state officials will be going to locate the little girl. “As a mother and as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain that they are going through. We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte.”

More than 100 law enforcement officers were sent out to search the grounds. Drones and helicopters flew overhead while crews went through the trees and searched the waters.

State Police are fearing the worst and are working tirelessly against the clock. “Through that exhaustive search when we couldn’t find her here it is quite possible that an abduction has taken place,” stated Mazzone.

Charlotte’s aunt, Jené Sena, says there are ways people can still help out with the search being left to the professionals. “No tip is insignificant. Especially if you live in the vicinity of the entrance of the Moreau Lake State Park, if you have Ring cameras, or if you were camping here this weekend.” State officials urge tips to be called into 911 or State Police.