23rd annual ‘Buddy Walk’ draws large crowd

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 500 people from all over the Capital Region attended the 23rd annual ‘Buddy Walk’ Saturday afternoon.

The event is a fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

The one mile trek was open to participants of all ages and abilities. Many individuals with Down Syndrome were recognized and celebrated for their achievements during the event.

NEWS10’s Christina Arangio served as the Emcee for the event.