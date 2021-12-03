238 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 3

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has reported 238 new COVID cases and 178 recoveries since Thursday. The county reports this is now the third consecutive day of reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID identified in Albany County within a 24-hour period. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 171.4.

“With 238 new infections, this is now the largest single-day increase since January 23. And while our hospitalizations are beginning to trend down, for now, it’s important to remember that there is typically an estimated two-week delay before we see hospitalizations spike after the latest surge of infections,” said County Executive McCoy.

Albany County reports no new COVID-related deaths, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 449 since the outbreak began. There were five new hospitalizations since Thursday, and 44 county residents are currently hospitalized. Ten of those hospital patients are now in ICUs, up from six Thursday.

As of Thursday, 75.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 85%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Blue Creek Elementary School, Clinton St., Latham

Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Guilderland Elementary School, Western Ave, Guilderland

Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School, Elbel Court, Albany

Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Sand Creek Middle School, Sand Creek Road, Albany

“Our current infection rate along with reports that the Omicron variant has now been identified in New York are reminders of how important it is to get the COVID vaccine. And because the data shows that the vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time, public health experts are encouraging all adults to get the booster shot after six months of getting vaccinated to ensure that they’re better protected from the virus,” said County Executive McCoy.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.