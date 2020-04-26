23 residents at Gloversville nursing home test positive for the coronavirus

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Public Health Department has learned that several residents at the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Gloversville skilled nursing facility have been positively diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Friday, the facility reported 23 confirmed cases among residents. So far, no staff have tested positive for the virus.

The local department of health says the situation is being closely managed by facility administrators, with direct oversight from the state’s Department of Health and the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Healthcare Epidemiology and Infection Control.

Between Friday and Saturday, New York State’s official coronavirus tracker added 32 positive cases to the total for Fulton County since the outbreak began. This more than doubled the total, from 29 to 61.

Several counties in the region have seen a spike in confirmed positive cases as testing services have scaled up. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also consistently cited nursing facilities as potential hotspots for the virus in daily updates.

A statement from the County Public Health Department was posted on Facebook:

