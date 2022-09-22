HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson River Valley Ramble will continue this week and through October 2, after beginning earlier this month. The 22nd anniversary of the event offers 130 adventurous outdoor activities across the Hudson Valley.

Guests of all ages can experience several different landscapes and take part in the heritage by hiking different trails, visiting numerous historic sites, or paddling on the river as the season begins to change. Other events include festivals, site tours, walking tours, and other family friendly events. A schedule of events spanning the next two weeks are as follows-

Lower Hudson River Valley:

September 24 at 8:30 a.m. – Each Saturday in Tarrytown during Hispanic heritage Month, TaSH Farmers Market will feature special events, including music, activities, food, demonstrations, and more. At 3 p.m. – Try a two mile, guided hike and nature meditation at Mount Holly Preserve in Katonah. The hike will be lead by the preserve steward and Lewisboro Land Trust board member, Paul Collura.

Mid-Hudson River Valley:

September 24 at 1 p.m. – Listen to a presentation on the history of the Cohoes Mastodon, delivered by Robert S. Feranec, director of the Research & Collections Division; Curator of Pleistocene Vertebrate Paleontology from the New York State Museum. At 2 p.m. – Enjoy Kites Over the Hudson at Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site in Newburgh. The sky will be filled with kites, and the first 150 children 15 and under will be given free kites. At 10:30 a.m. – Volunteer docents will share information about Innisfree Garden’s history, and discuss the unique and sustainable gardening practices undergone, as you walk through the first part of the garden in Millbrook.

Upper Hudson River Valley: