$21K Take 5 ticket sold in Dutchess County

SALT POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was purchased for the October 30 TAKE 5 drawing in Salt Point. The winning ticket is worth $21,495.50 and was sold at Salt Point Food, Inc. on Cottage Street.

The winning Take 5 numbers are drawn from one to 39, twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Lottery winnings can be claimed for up to one year on from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reports contributing $3.59 billion to support education statewide in the last fiscal year. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, contact New York’s free and confidential HOPEline at (877) 8-HOPENY.