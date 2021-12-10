214 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, December 9, 76.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 68.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 85.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 36,020 to date, with 214 new positive cases identified since Thursday, December 9. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 182.6.

Please note that the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 6.2% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 7.0%.

There are now 708 active cases in Albany County, down from 751 Thursday, December 9. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,347 from 1,339. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 35,312 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 248 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Thursday, December 9, and there are still 54 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. 10 of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, unchanged from Thursday, December 9. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 456 since the outbreak began.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics (please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Monday, December 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County Website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.

Statement from County Executive McCoy on Governor Hochul’s New Statewide Masking & Vaccination Requirements: