213 new cases in Albany County’s December 16 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of December 16, 77.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 70.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 86.6%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 36,913 to date, with 213 new positive cases identified since Wednesday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now at 173.5. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 48.6 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 59.2.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

There are now 612 active cases in Albany County, up from 593 Wednesday, December 15. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,265 from 1,187. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 36,301 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 179 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Wednesday, December 15, and there are 65 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of one. Eight of those hospital patients are now in ICUs, down from nine yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 457 since the outbreak began.

“While our battle with COVID is far from over as we once again report 200 new infections in Albany County since yesterday, today also marks an important milestone now that more than 70% of all county residents have gotten either the Johnson & Johnson single dose or two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines,” said County Executive McCoy.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics(please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7pm Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.