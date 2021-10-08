$21,000 TAKE 5 winner in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thursday, October 7 TAKE 5 drawing had a $21,586 winning ticket sold out of Troy at a Stewart’s at 127 Congress Street.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.