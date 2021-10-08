$21,000 TAKE 5 winner in Troy

News
Posted: / Updated:
Take 5 Lottery_407398

Take 5 Lottery_407398

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thursday, October 7 TAKE 5 drawing had a $21,586 winning ticket sold out of Troy at a Stewart’s at 127 Congress Street.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19