21 more COVID cases in Washington County Sept. 20 COVID update

(StudyFinds.org) - A dirty and disgusting bathroom is enough to make any person squirm, but which spot is really the dirtiest? A new study reveals it’s not the toilet and it’s not the sink. The germiest place in your bathroom is likely the spot where you hang your towels!

A study and survey, conducted by electric heating specialists Rointe, reveals the filthiest area in terms of bacteria and grime is either a bathroom radiator or towel rail. Moreover, researchers find these common spots where towels hang to dry off are among the places people rarely clean while scrubbing the bathroom.