21 more COVID cases in Washington County Sept. 20 COVID update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, September 20 Washington County reported their daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 824 (+159)
- COVID Active Cases: 167 (- 3)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,593 (+ 21)
- COVID Recovered: 3,381 (+ 24)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 10 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 45 (No Change)
For Sunday, September 19 case activity, 21 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 24 new recoveries of active cases, 10 current cases are hospitalized. 12 of the 21 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the remaining nine cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. On Monday, September 20 new cases were added, seven have been fully vaccinated (six received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series).