$20M affordable housing development opens in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of a $20 million affordable housing development in Schenectady. Renaissance Square Apartments is located in Schenectady’s Eastern Avenue neighborhood.

The project converted the St. Mary’s School at 104 Irving Street which closed in 1979 into 25 apartments and constructed an additional building with 30 apartments. The building’s conversion was designed to preserve the structure’s original architectural elements, including the exterior arched windows and brickwork.

“Hardworking New Yorkers need a place where they can live affordably in a safe and attractive neighborhood, with access to the community services they can rely on to thrive,” said Governor Hochul. “Through an adaptive reuse of this historic structure, Renaissance Square Apartments is breathing new life into this long-dormant swath of Schenectady’s Eastern Avenue neighborhood, bringing with it the affordable homes that will help further the remarkable transformation this city has undergone in recent years.”

Renaissance Square includes six studio apartments, 44 one-bedroom apartments, and five two-bedroom apartments. All 55 apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Each apartment has Energy Star appliances, individually controlled heating and cooling systems, and storage. Additional amenities include a community room, fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, and indoor bike storage.