ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -With the colder temperatures of fall finally coming in, cold and flu season is creeping back. Not only is staying healthy a concern but so is health coverage for people who qualify for Medicare.

The Highmark Blue Shield Medicare Center of Albany welcomed anyone with an insurance card to get vaccinated and talk about health coverage. “To understand when they need to enroll in Part B. Making sure that we have plans that meet their needs whether that’s prescription drugs or a network,” explained Regional Business Manager of Northeastern New York, Lauren Leblanc.

These needs can change from year to year. While at the Medicare clinic, members and those interested in signing up could talk over coverage while also getting immunizations. “In order to serve the Medicare population, we want to encourage people to come out and also revisit their plans this year and shop around,” said Leblanc.

Highmark Blue Shield has other centers in the state such as Guilderland and Malta where people can get advice on Medicare and get a flu shot at the same time. “To not only help encourage members to make sure they are in the right plan that meets their needs but also everybody in the community,” described Leblanc.

Medicare is available to anyone over the age of 65 or those who have certain disabilities. Enrollment begins October 15 and ends December 7.