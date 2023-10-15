GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park held its annual Wild About Blue fundraising event with a goal of forty thousand dollars to be raised. Partygoers enjoyed some cuisine at The Wishing Well while donating to their year-round education model.

“This is our annual Wild About Blue fundraiser. It’s a celebration of our mission and our mission is environmental education, outdoor recreation, and conservation,” described Executive Director of Wilton Wildlife, Margo Olson.

All things that the public has come to enjoy over the years. From self-guided nature trails to school groups and workshops, the preserve and park connects its visitors with nature thanks in part to many volunteers. “They call it “nature bathing,” where actually breathing in the air that has been out in the forest is actually healthful and healing,” said Olson.

Part of appreciating nature is protecting nature. The preserve is home to a few different endangered species such as the Karner blue butterfly that the organization teaches its visitors about.

“They come out in June and July, so we have our Karner blue butterfly walks. Those help us educate the public based on the endangered species that we have at the reserve,” explained Public Program Coordinator of Wilton Wildlife, Victoria Spadaro.

Along with the fundraiser, Wilton Wildlife depends on the community around them throughout the year. “We have people who make annual gifts that help. We have the Town of Wilton that gives us an operating grant that helps support our mission. We have all kinds of grants and things that we apply for,” stated Olson.