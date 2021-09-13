Over 2,000 customers affected by power outage in Pittstown, Hoosick, Boyntonville, Raymertown

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to National Grid around 2,023 customers are currently being affected by a power outage in Pittstown, Hoosick, Boyntonville, Raymertown.
The estimated restoration time is Monday, September 13, at 6 a.m.
