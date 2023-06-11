ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Washington Park was filled with vendors and crowds enjoying the parade and music. Around 1,000 people came out to show their support for the LGBT+ community. Owner of McGeary’s Irish Pub, Tess Collins, says Pride is a labor of love in Albany. Without the help of local businesses and volunteers, events like these wouldn’t happen.

“People from all ages, we band together. A lot of us volunteer our time to help out with the festivals, and especially gay Pride. Probably the first year we might have had 30 or 50 people on the street and now you can’t even walk or drive,” described Collins.

Members of the community say New York makes them feel safe, being able to express themselves openly. “Just making sure that people know that we’re here. It sucks that there are still people who don’t think we deserve rights and all the politics going around the country,” explained Attendee, Eddie Leavitt.

No matter what the future holds, local groups like Schenectady Pride say they will continue to give their support. “Love is love, and we love love. We’re gonna support love, our spouses and our partners as much as we can,” said Talesha May-Banks of Schenectady Pride.

When asked what Pride meant, attendees all answered a little differently. “The visibility. Is to be able to be seen and heard. It’s not just a month. It’s every day,” stated Attendee, Justina Auer. “Like Lady Gaga once said, ‘We were born this way,'” described Leavitt. “Bingo,” agreed Attendee, Brie Beck. “Just self-acceptance, self-confidence is really, really big,” explained Attendee, Jake Herman.

Pride Month is not over in Albany yet. The Pride Center of the Capital Region has future events listed on their 2023 Events tab.