2022 Women of Excellence Awards now accepting nominees

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Women’s Business Council of the Capital Region Chamber is now accepting nominees for the 2022 Women of Excellence Awards. The Women of Excellence Awards honor’s a select group of women whose personal and professional character, conduct, service, leadership, and achievements have contributed positively to the Capital Region.

Award Categories

Emerging Professional

Excellence in Business

Excellence in Business Development

Excellence in Management

Excellence in the Professions and Distinguished Career

Chamber membership is not required for a nominee.

Applications can be found on the Chamber’s website or by contacting Debbie Erck, Director, Signature Events at 518-431-1438.

Your nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20. A special event honoring the awardees will be held on May 19.

The Women’s Business Council promotes the full participation and leadership of women at all levels in the workplace, the community and government. It develops programs that provide opportunities for women to learn and network as well as share their expertise with each other and to address the unique issues of women in business.