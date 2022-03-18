HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Halfmoon Recreational Department has announced a new process for this year’s 2022 Summer Camp registration. Officials said before registration begins online on April 25, you must create an account.

According to officials, the new site is expected to be up and running on April 4, and accessible through the Recreational Departments webpage. Officials said a link to create an account will be available, once the site is finalized.

In addition, in-office registration will open on May 9, by appointment only. Officials said registration is not finalized until the following requirements are submitted.

Two proofs of residency (e.g. Utility bill, Tax bill, etc.)

A complete registration form

Current immunization records (required every year)

Payment is made in full

Check out the parent handbook/brochure here: