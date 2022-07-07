UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –The Boilermaker Road Race Safety Team has released runner and spectator event guidelines ahead of the race on July 10. Officials said weapons and fireworks are forbidden at all Boilermaker venues.

Although this is not a complete detailed list of prohibited items. Boilermaker officials want to remind spectators and runners to exercise common sense and obey all orders from Boilermaker Safety and law enforcement officials.

Please refrain from bringing bags, backpacks, coolers, packages, or parcels to any Boilermaker venue. All baggage is subject to search by law enforcement officers and/or Boilermaker safety and security officials who will tag and deem it safe to enter the venue.

If individuals do not wish to have their baggage searched, they will respectfully be denied entry. For runners, transportation of baggage from the start area to the finish area is available via the race baggage truck. If you wish to utilize the race baggage truck, please place said baggage in a clear plastic bag.

Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden to operate at any Boilermaker venue due to federal regulations which govern their operation in gatherings. There will be a strong canine presence at this year’s race events therefore please do not bring dogs to the Post Race Party or the Expo at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Finally, we implore everyone to be alert and aware of their surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 9-1-1 for all emergencies.

EXPECT DELAYS

Please expect traffic delays. If you can avoid traveling by car during peak race hours, please do so. If possible, carpool to both reduce road traffic and the number of vehicles near the start line and post-race party area. Remember there is no designated parking near the finish line and post-race party.

ROAD CLOSURES

Law enforcement will close the entire course at 5:30 AM. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time. Some intersections will remain open and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections, but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course. Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns. A list of roadway closure times and designated cross intersections are listed below:

15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday, July 10:

•Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp

•Dwyer Ave. (entire road)

•Beech grove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street

•Culver Ave from Bleecker Street north

5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday, July 10:

•Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits

•Burrstone Road from Sunset Ave to Old Burrstone Road

Finish Area Road Closures 2:00 AM on the morning of Sunday, July 10:

•Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street

•Varick Street (entire road)

•Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street

•Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street

•Lafayette Street west of Varick Street

The following are intersections that will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 AM:

•Welshbush Road

•Albany Street

•Sherman Drive

•Oneida Street

•Genesee Street

• Campbell Ave until 6:45 AM

SHUTTLE SERVICE

5K Shuttle Service:

Runners can park at ConMed on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica and then ride the shuttle to the 5K start. 6:00 am to 6:45 am

15K Shuttle Service:

Birnie Bus pick-ups are located:

1. Near the finish line at the corner of Court and State Streets.

2. Near the rear of the Post Race Party area on Whitesboro Street.

Please note that buses begin running at 5:30 AM and stop running to the starting line at 7:00 AM.

Please arrive early.

Participants, attendees, and volunteers traveling to the Post Race Party area are encouraged to park on public roadways east of State Street.

The 45th running of the Boilermaker Road Race will take place on Sunday, July 10, 2022.