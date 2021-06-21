2021 high school graduation ceremonies in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Seniors and their families are getting ready to celebrate graduation after two years of an untraditional high school experience. For the most part, graduations will look more like they have in years past.
While there are some exceptions, most local school districts are opting for ceremonies on school grounds, following guidance from the state, requiring only unvaccinated individuals to wear a face mask. Some districts are having their ceremonies at larger arenas like the Times Union Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, or the Cool Insuring Arena which have their own set of COVID-19 rules.
Below is the rundown on high school graduations in the Capital Region.
Albany High School
- Sunday, June 27, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (seven events, see website for more information)
- Albany High Football Field
- Limit two guests per student, social distancing of six feet between families, masks recommended but not required
Amsterdam High School
- Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.
- Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam
- Limit four guests per student, no social distancing, no mask required (see website for inclement weather plan)
Averill Park High School
- Thursday, June 24, doors open at 5 p.m., ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Times Union Center
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Averill Park District website and Times Union Center website for more information)
Ballston Spa High School
- Thursday, June 24, 4-6 p.m.
- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Masks required for unvaccinated attendees (see SPAC website for more information)
Berlin High School
- Friday, June 25, 7-8 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.)
- Middle School/High School South Field
- Contact Berlin High School for more information
Bethlehem High School
- Friday, June 25, doors open at 5 p.m. ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Times Union Center
- Limit four guests per student, tickets required, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information)
Brittonkill (Brunswick) High School
- Friday, June 25, 10-11 a.m.
- Tamarac Football Field
- Social distancing, masks required for all (ceremony will move indoors if there is inclement weather, students would be limited to two guests, see Brittonkill District website for information)
Broadalbin Perth High School
- Friday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.
- Patriot Field
- Contact school district for COVID restrictions
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Thursday, June 24, 12 p.m.
- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Contact school for COVID restrictions or see SPAC’s website
Cairo-Durham High School
- Friday, June 25, 6:30-8 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10- 11:30 a.m.)
- Cairo-Durham High School grounds
- Limit four guests per student, check-in on arrival, seating will be socially distanced, masks required except when seated
Canajoharie High School
- Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.
- Canajoharie High School Football Field
- Limit 6 guests per student, seating will be socially distanced, masks required
Catskill High School
- Friday, June 25, 4 p.m.
- Catskill High School lawn
- Contact school for COVID requirements
Chatham High School
- Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.
- Columbia County Fairgrounds
- Students will be given a minimum of six tickets, contact school for COVID restrictions
Cobleskill-Richmondville High School
- Friday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 6:30 p.m.)
- Cobleskill-Richmondville High School athletic field
- Students will be given three tickets, masks required except when seated
Cohoes High School
- Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.
- Cohoes High School Alumni Field
- Students will be given four tickets, fully vaccinated attendees will not need to wear a mask or social distance, unvaccinated attendees will be required to wear a mask
Columbia High School
- Friday, June 25, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Columbia High School Turf Field
- Students limited to four guests, COVID testing is not required, face masks not required for fully vaccinated attendees
Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m.
- Event will be live-streamed
- Livestream information will be available on Fonda-Fultonville High School’s website
Fort Edward High School
- Friday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.
- Fort Edward High School grounds
- Contract school for COVID requirements
Galway High School
- Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m.
- Contact Galway High School for more information
Gilboa-Conesville High School
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
- Contact Gilboa-Conesville High School for more information
Glens Falls High School
- Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.
- Glens Falls Civic Center
- No limit on guests per student, fully vaccinated attendees will not need to wear a mask or social distance, unvaccinated attendees encouraged to wear a mask
Gloversville High School
- Friday, June 25, 7-8 p.m.
- Park Terrace Elementary School
- Students will get two guest tickets, all attendees must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test six hours prior to event or show proof of vaccination prior to June 11
Johnstown High School
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, time TBD)
- Knox Field
- Students will get four guest tickets, contact Johnstown High School for COVID requirements
Green Island Union Free
- Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.
- Green Island Union Free School lawn
- Limit six guests per student, groups will sit at socially distanced tables
Greenville High School
- Friday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m. (rain date June 26, 9-10 a.m. MS/HS auditorium)
- Contact Greenville High School for more information
Greenwich High School
- Monday, June 27, 7:30-9 p.m.
- Greenwich High School Football Field
- Contact Greenwich High School for more information
Guilderland High School
- Friday, June 25, 12 p.m.
- Times Union Center
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Guilderland High School)
Hadley-Luzerne High School
- Friday, June 25
- Contact Hadley-Luzerne High School for more information
Hoosic Valley High School
- Tuesday, June 22, 6 p.m. (rain date Wednesday, June 23)
- Schaghticoke Fairgrounds
- Contact Hoosic Valley High School for more information
Hudson City High School
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
- Hudson City High School auditorium
- Students will get six guest tickets, attendees unvaccinated for COVID -19 are required to wear a mask
Hudson Falls High School
- Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. (rain date Sunday, June 27)
- Hudson Falls High School Football Field
- Students will get three guest tickets, seating will be socially distanced, all guests are required to wear a mask until they are seated
Hunter-Tannersville High School
- Sarturday, June 26
- Contact Hunter-Tannersville High School for more information
Ichabod Crane High School
- Friday, June 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m.)
- Ichabod Crane High School Football Field
- Students will get four guest tickets, students are also allowed 1 car with guests that can view the ceremony from the parking lot
Johnsburg High School
- Saturday, June 26, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Johnsburg Central School District website said ceremony is invite only, contact them for more information
Lake George High School
- Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.
- Lake George Elementary School Front Soccer Field, seating first-come-first-served (guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs/seating and water)
- No limit on the number of guests that can accompany students, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask
Lansingburgh High School
- Friday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.
- Lansingburgh High School gymnasium
- Students will be given six guest tickets, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask
Mayfield High School
- Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Contact Mayfield High School for more information
Mechanicville High School
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
- Ted Weigle Exhibition Field
- Students will be allowed 10 guests, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test are required for attendees, event will be live-streamed
Middleburgh High School
- Friday, June 25, 8-10 p.m.
- Greenville Drive-in
- Middleburgh High School said more information will be released on its website soon
Mohonasen High School
- Thursday, June 24
- Contact Mohonasen High School for more information
New Lebanon High School
- Friday, June 25, 6 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10:30 a.m.)
- Walter B. Howard Elementary School bus circle and grass island
- Students will be allowed six guests and one vehicle to park in the bus circle, all attendees must wear a mask outside of their vehicles
Niskayuna High School
- Wednesday, June 23, 6-8 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- Times Union Center
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Niskayuna High School)
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville High School
- Thursday, June 24, 6-8 p.m.
- Soldiers and Sailors Park
- Contact Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville High School for more information
Queensbury High School
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
- Cool Insuring Arena
- No limit on the number of guests that can accompany students, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask, ceremony will be live-streamed
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School
- Saturday, June 26, 4-7 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- Times Union Center
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School)
Salem High School
- Friday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.
- Contact Salem High School for more information
Saratoga Springs High School
- Friday, June 25, 9 a.m.
- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Masks required for unvaccinated attendees (see SPAC website for more information)
Schalmont High School
- Friday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Schalmont High School Football Field
- Students limited to four guests, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask, additional guests are welcome to watch the ceremony from the bleachers or along the fence
Schenectady High School
- Friday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Contact Schenectady High School for more information
Schodack High School
- Friday, June 25
- Contact Schodack High School for more information
Schuylerville High School
- Friday, June 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Schuylerville High School Football Field
- Students limited to six guests, face masks required when students are in the high school, face masks optional for attendees outside
Scotia-Glenville High School
- Monday, June 28, 5-8 p.m.
- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Masks required for unvaccinated attendees (see SPAC website for more information)
Shaker High School
- Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m., doors open at 8:30 a.m.
- Times Union Center
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Shaker High School)
Sharon Springs High School
- Friday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.
- Contact Sharon Springs High School for more information
Shenendehowa High School
- Friday, June 25, 9 a.m.
- Brent Steuerwald Stadium
- Students are allowed four guests, ceremony is rain or shine, outside event, no masks required
South Colonie High School
- Thursday, June 24, 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m.
- Times Union Center
- Students are allowed eight guests, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact South Colonie High School)
South Glens Falls High School
- Thursday, June 24, 7-9 p.m.
- Cool Insuring Arena
- No limit on the number of guests that can accompany students, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask
Stillwater High School
- Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.
- Stillwater Central School District Turf Field
- Ceremony and fireworks, contact Stillwater High School for more information
Taconic Hills High School
- Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.
- Taconic Hills High School Football Field/Track
- Students are allowed six guests, guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs
Troy High School
- Friday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. (rain date Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m.)
- For more information contact Troy High School
Waterford-Halfmoon High School
- Thursday, June 24, 5-7 p.m.
- Waterford-Halfmoon High School Auditorium
- Students will be allowed eight guests, for more information contact Waterford-Halfmoon High School
Watervliet High School
- Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.
- Watervliet High School
- Students will be allowed four guests, unvaccinated attendees will be required to wear a mask
Whitehall High School
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
- Contact Whitehall High School for more information