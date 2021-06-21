2021 high school graduation ceremonies in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Seniors and their families are getting ready to celebrate graduation after two years of an untraditional high school experience. For the most part, graduations will look more like they have in years past.

While there are some exceptions, most local school districts are opting for ceremonies on school grounds, following guidance from the state, requiring only unvaccinated individuals to wear a face mask. Some districts are having their ceremonies at larger arenas like the Times Union Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, or the Cool Insuring Arena which have their own set of COVID-19 rules.

Below is the rundown on high school graduations in the Capital Region.

Sunday, June 27, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (seven events, see website for more information)

Albany High Football Field

Limit two guests per student, social distancing of six feet between families, masks recommended but not required

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.

Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam

Limit four guests per student, no social distancing, no mask required (see website for inclement weather plan)

Thursday, June 24, doors open at 5 p.m., ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

Times Union Center

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Averill Park District website and Times Union Center website for more information)

Thursday, June 24, 4-6 p.m.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Masks required for unvaccinated attendees (see SPAC website for more information)

Friday, June 25, 7-8 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.)

Middle School/High School South Field

Contact Berlin High School for more information

Friday, June 25, doors open at 5 p.m. ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

Times Union Center

Limit four guests per student, tickets required, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information)

Friday, June 25, 10-11 a.m.

Tamarac Football Field

Social distancing, masks required for all (ceremony will move indoors if there is inclement weather, students would be limited to two guests, see Brittonkill District website for information)

Friday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.

Patriot Field

Contact school district for COVID restrictions

Thursday, June 24, 12 p.m.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Contact school for COVID restrictions or see SPAC’s website

Friday, June 25, 6:30-8 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10- 11:30 a.m.)

Cairo-Durham High School grounds

Limit four guests per student, check-in on arrival, seating will be socially distanced, masks required except when seated

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Canajoharie High School Football Field

Limit 6 guests per student, seating will be socially distanced, masks required

Friday, June 25, 4 p.m.

Catskill High School lawn

Contact school for COVID requirements

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Columbia County Fairgrounds

Students will be given a minimum of six tickets, contact school for COVID restrictions

Friday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 6:30 p.m.)

Cobleskill-Richmondville High School athletic field

Students will be given three tickets, masks required except when seated

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.

Cohoes High School Alumni Field

Students will be given four tickets, fully vaccinated attendees will not need to wear a mask or social distance, unvaccinated attendees will be required to wear a mask

Friday, June 25, 4-5:30 p.m.

Columbia High School Turf Field

Students limited to four guests, COVID testing is not required, face masks not required for fully vaccinated attendees

Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Event will be live-streamed

Livestream information will be available on Fonda-Fultonville High School’s website

Friday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.

Fort Edward High School grounds

Contract school for COVID requirements

Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m.

Contact Galway High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Contact Gilboa-Conesville High School for more information

Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.

Glens Falls Civic Center

No limit on guests per student, fully vaccinated attendees will not need to wear a mask or social distance, unvaccinated attendees encouraged to wear a mask

Friday, June 25, 7-8 p.m.

Park Terrace Elementary School

Students will get two guest tickets, all attendees must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test six hours prior to event or show proof of vaccination prior to June 11

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, time TBD)

Knox Field

Students will get four guest tickets, contact Johnstown High School for COVID requirements

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Green Island Union Free School lawn

Limit six guests per student, groups will sit at socially distanced tables

Friday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m. (rain date June 26, 9-10 a.m. MS/HS auditorium)

Contact Greenville High School for more information

Monday, June 27, 7:30-9 p.m.

Greenwich High School Football Field

Contact Greenwich High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 12 p.m.

Times Union Center

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Guilderland High School)

Hadley-Luzerne High School

Friday, June 25

Contact Hadley-Luzerne High School for more information

Tuesday, June 22, 6 p.m. (rain date Wednesday, June 23)

Schaghticoke Fairgrounds

Contact Hoosic Valley High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Hudson City High School auditorium

Students will get six guest tickets, attendees unvaccinated for COVID -19 are required to wear a mask

Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. (rain date Sunday, June 27)

Hudson Falls High School Football Field

Students will get three guest tickets, seating will be socially distanced, all guests are required to wear a mask until they are seated

Sarturday, June 26

Contact Hunter-Tannersville High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m.)

Ichabod Crane High School Football Field

Students will get four guest tickets, students are also allowed 1 car with guests that can view the ceremony from the parking lot

Johnsburg High School

Saturday, June 26, 10-11:30 a.m.

Johnsburg Central School District website said ceremony is invite only, contact them for more information

Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.

Lake George Elementary School Front Soccer Field, seating first-come-first-served (guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs/seating and water)

No limit on the number of guests that can accompany students, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask

Friday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.

Lansingburgh High School gymnasium

Students will be given six guest tickets, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask

Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Contact Mayfield High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Ted Weigle Exhibition Field

Students will be allowed 10 guests, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test are required for attendees, event will be live-streamed

Friday, June 25, 8-10 p.m.

Greenville Drive-in

Middleburgh High School said more information will be released on its website soon

Thursday, June 24

Contact Mohonasen High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 26, 10:30 a.m.)

Walter B. Howard Elementary School bus circle and grass island

Students will be allowed six guests and one vehicle to park in the bus circle, all attendees must wear a mask outside of their vehicles

Wednesday, June 23, 6-8 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Times Union Center

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Niskayuna High School)

Thursday, June 24, 6-8 p.m.

Soldiers and Sailors Park

Contact Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Cool Insuring Arena

No limit on the number of guests that can accompany students, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask, ceremony will be live-streamed

Saturday, June 26, 4-7 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Times Union Center

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School)

Friday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.

Contact Salem High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 9 a.m.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Masks required for unvaccinated attendees (see SPAC website for more information)

Friday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

Schalmont High School Football Field

Students limited to four guests, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask, additional guests are welcome to watch the ceremony from the bleachers or along the fence

Schenectady High School

Friday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Contact Schenectady High School for more information

Schodack High School

Friday, June 25

Contact Schodack High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Schuylerville High School Football Field

Students limited to six guests, face masks required when students are in the high school, face masks optional for attendees outside

Monday, June 28, 5-8 p.m.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Masks required for unvaccinated attendees (see SPAC website for more information)

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m., doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Times Union Center

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact Shaker High School)

Friday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.

Contact Sharon Springs High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 9 a.m.

Brent Steuerwald Stadium

Students are allowed four guests, ceremony is rain or shine, outside event, no masks required

Thursday, June 24, 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m.

Times Union Center

Students are allowed eight guests, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result needed to enter the Times Union Center, masks required for all attendees (see Times Union Center website for more information or contact South Colonie High School)

Thursday, June 24, 7-9 p.m.

Cool Insuring Arena

No limit on the number of guests that can accompany students, attendees unvaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask

Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Stillwater Central School District Turf Field

Ceremony and fireworks, contact Stillwater High School for more information

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Taconic Hills High School Football Field/Track

Students are allowed six guests, guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs

Friday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. (rain date Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m.)

For more information contact Troy High School

Thursday, June 24, 5-7 p.m.

Waterford-Halfmoon High School Auditorium

Students will be allowed eight guests, for more information contact Waterford-Halfmoon High School

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Watervliet High School

Students will be allowed four guests, unvaccinated attendees will be required to wear a mask