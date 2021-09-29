2021 Fire Prevention Week: ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most people know the rule of stop, drop, and roll when it comes to fire safety, but what about when it comes to sounds? This year, State Farm Agent Nancy Lefebvre and the Ballston Spa Fire Department are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The campaign will run October 3-9 and will aim to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

The following safety tips are recommended to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Nancy “When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, head online.