ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Tulip Fest will be going virtual for a second time. Speaking on Thursday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan confirmed the 2021 event would be mostly held online.

Reservation-only tours of the tulip festival will be available and reservations can be booked either online or over the phone.

Sheehan also said officials are exploring outdoor vending opportunities for festival vendors.

Exact details related to the event are expected to be announced in the near future.