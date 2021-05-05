2021-2022 school budgets in the Capital Region

FILE – In this May 12, 2020, file photo, a teacher removes students’ artwork from a bulletin board as she packs the art in her kindergarten classroom at an elementary school in Olathe, Kan. The coronavirus is proving ruinous to state budgets, forcing many governments to consider once-unthinkable cuts to schools, universities, health care programs and a wide array of other basic functions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(NEWS10)- Schools across the state breathed a sigh of relief after the state announced they would be getting additional financial help for the 2021-2022 budget. Local school districts are responding in kind by proposing tax levies that don’t exceed the state’s tax cap.

Out of more than 70 local school districts, not one has proposed a tax levy that exceeds its tax cap. A couple has proposed a decrease in taxes for homeowners as of May 5.

NEWS10 has gathered the proposed 2021-2022 budget amounts and tax levies for many local districts. That information can be found below along with links to learn more about a district’s budget.

Districts are sorted below in alphabetical order:

Links to proposed school budgets

Albany City School District

  • Proposed budget $270.3 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.95%
Click here for more Albany School budget information

Amsterdam School District

  • Proposed budget $79.3 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Amsterdam School budget information

Averill Park Central School District

  • Proposed budget $61.45 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.95%
Click here for more Averill Park School budget information

Ballston Spa School District

  • Proposed budget $94.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.9%
Click here for more Ballston Spa School budget information

Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District

  • Proposed budget $23.7 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Berne-Knox-Westerlo School budget information

Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District

  • Proposed budget $26.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.75%
Click here for more Brittonkill School budget information

Broadalbin-Perth School District

  • Proposed budget $38.8
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Broadalbin-Perth School budget information

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District

  • Proposed budget $72.5 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.30%
Click here for more Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School budget information

Cairo-Durham School District

  • Proposed budget $33.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 4.45%
Click here for more Cairo-Durham School budget information

Cambridge School District

  • Proposed budget $23 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.65%
Click here for more Cambridge School budget information

Canajoharie School District

  • Proposed budget $23.12 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Canajoharie School information

Catskill School District

  • Proposed budget $46.05 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.97%
Click here for more Catskill School budget information

Chatham Central School District

  • Proposed budget $33.05 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.76%
Click here for Chatham School budget information

Cobleskill-Richmondville School District

  • Proposed budget $43.1 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Cobleskill-Richmondville School budget information

Cohoes City School District

  • Proposed budget $46.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Cohoes School budget information

Corinth Central School District

  • Proposed budget $23.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Corinth School budget information

Coxsackie-Athens School District

  • Proposed budget $34 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.97%
Click here for more Coxsackie-Athens School budget information

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

  • Proposed budget $30.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.29%
Click here for more Fonda-Fultonville School budget information

Fort Plain Central School District

  • Proposed budget $21.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Fort Plain School budget information

Galway Central School District

  • Proposed budget $23.5 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.74%
Click here for more Galway School budget information

Germantown Central School District

  • Proposed budget $16.3 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.82%
Click here for more Germantown School budget information

Glens Falls School District

  • Proposed budget $47.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.50%
Click here for more Glens Falls School budget information

Gloversville School District

  • Proposed budget $67.3 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.13%
Click here for more Gloversville School budget information

Greater Johnstown School District

  • Proposed budget $40 million
  • Proposed tax levy 3.8%
Click here for more Greater Johnstown School budget information

Green Island Union Free School District

  • Proposed budget $7.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.25%
Click here for more Green Island School budget information

Greenville School District

  • Proposed budget $32.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.96%
Click here for more Greenville School budget information

Greenwich Central School District

  • Proposed budget $22.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.0%

Guilderland School District

  • Proposed budget $105 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.28%
Click here for more Guilderland School budget information

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District

  • Proposed budget $21.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Hadley-Luzerne School budget information

Hoosic Valley School District

  • Proposed budget $22.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Hoosic Valley budget information

Hudson City School District

  • Proposed budget $52.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.35%
Click here for more Hudson City School budget information

Hudson Falls School District

  • Proposed budget $67.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.13%
Click here for more Hudson Falls School budget information

Hunter-Tannersville Central School District

  • Proposed budget $14.7 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Hunter-Tannersville budget information

Ichabod Crane Central School District

  • Proposed budget $43.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.95%
Click here for more Ichabod Crane School budget information

Lake George Central School District

  • Proposed budget $23.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.22
Click here for more Lake George School budget information

Lansingburgh Central School District

  • Proposed budget $54.7 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.09%
Click here for more Lansingburgh School budget information

Mayfield Central School District

  • Proposed budget $20.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.21%
Click here for more Mayfield School budget information

Mechanicville Central School District

  • Proposed budget $31.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Mechanicville School budget information

Middleburgh Central School District

  • Proposed budget $22.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Middleburgh School budget information

Mohonasen Central School District

  • Proposed budget $56.5 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.10%
Click here for more Mohonasen School budget information

New Lebanon Central School District

  • Proposed budget $12.1 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.0123%
Click here for more New Lebanon School budget information

Niskayuna School District

  • Proposed budget $93.1 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.17%
  • $47 extra a year per $2,000 assessed home market value
Click here for more Niskayuna School budget information

North Colonie Central School District

  • Proposed budget $125 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more North Colonie School budget information

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District

  • Proposed budget $21.3 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click for more Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville School budget information

Queensbury Union Free School District

  • Proposed budget $69.9 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.01%
Click here for more Queensbury School budget information

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District

  • Proposed budget $48.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School budget information

Rensselaer City School District

  • Proposed budget $27.7 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Rensselaer School budget information

Salem Central School District

  • Proposed budget $15.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Salem School budget information

Saratoga Springs School District

  • Proposed budget $134.6 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2.25%
Click here for more Saratoga Springs School budget information

Schalmont Central School District

  • Proposed budget $52.4 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Schalmont School budget information

Schenectady City School District

  • Proposed budget $218.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Schenectady School budget information

Schoharie Central School District

  • Proposed budget $25.5 million
  • Proposed tax levy -1.99%
Click here for more Schoharie School budget information

Schodack Central School District

  • Proposed budget $26.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Schodack School budget information

Schuylerville Central School

  • Proposed budget $38 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0.9%
Click here for more Schuylerville School budget information

Scotia-Glenville School District

  • Proposed budget $59.1
  • Proposed tax levy .13%
Click here for more Scotia-Glenville School budget information

Shenendehowa Central School District

  • Proposed budget $187 million
  • Proposed tax levy 2%
  • .5% decrease per $1,000 assessed home market value
Click here for more Shenendehowa School budget information

South Colonie Central School District

  • Proposed budget $108 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1%
Click here for more South Colonie School budget information

South Glens Falls Central School District

  • Proposed budget $32.5 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more South Glens Falls School budget information

Stillwater Central School District

  • Proposed budget $28.7 million
  • Proposed tax levy 4.36%
Click here for more Stillwater School budget information

Taconic Hills Central School District

  • Proposed budget $39 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Taconic Hills School budget information

Troy City School District

  • Proposed budget $115 million
  • Proposed tax levy 0%
Click here for more Troy School budget information

Voorheesville School District

  • Proposed budget $27 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Click here for more Voorheesville School budget information

Waterford-Halfmoon School District

  • Proposed budget $20.8 million
  • Proposed tax levy .95%

Watervliet City School District

  • Proposed budget $30.46 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.0062%
Click here for more Watervliet School budget information

Wynantskill Union Free School District

  • Proposed budget $10.2 million
  • Proposed tax levy 1.72%
Click here for more Wynantskill Union Free School budget information

