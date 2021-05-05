2021-2022 school budgets in the Capital Region

FILE – In this May 12, 2020, file photo, a teacher removes students’ artwork from a bulletin board as she packs the art in her kindergarten classroom at an elementary school in Olathe, Kan. The coronavirus is proving ruinous to state budgets, forcing many governments to consider once-unthinkable cuts to schools, universities, health care programs and a wide array of other basic functions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(NEWS10)- Schools across the state breathed a sigh of relief after the state announced they would be getting additional financial help for the 2021-2022 budget. Local school districts are responding in kind by proposing tax levies that don’t exceed the state’s tax cap.

Out of more than 70 local school districts, not one has proposed a tax levy that exceeds its tax cap. A couple has proposed a decrease in taxes for homeowners as of May 5.

NEWS10 has gathered the proposed 2021-2022 budget amounts and tax levies for many local districts. That information can be found below along with links to learn more about a district’s budget.

Districts are sorted below in alphabetical order:

Links to proposed school budgets

Proposed budget $270.3 million

Proposed tax levy 0.95%

Amsterdam School District

Proposed budget $79.3 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Averill Park Central School District

Proposed budget $61.45 million

Proposed tax levy 0.95%

Ballston Spa School District

Proposed budget $94.9 million

Proposed tax levy 1.9%

Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District

Proposed budget $23.7 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District

Proposed budget $26.8 million

Proposed tax levy 2.75%

Broadalbin-Perth School District

Proposed budget $38.8

Proposed tax levy 0%

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District

Proposed budget $72.5 million

Proposed tax levy 2.30%

Cairo-Durham School District

Proposed budget $33.2 million

Proposed tax levy 4.45%

Cambridge School District

Proposed budget $23 million

Proposed tax levy 1.65%

Canajoharie School District

Proposed budget $23.12 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Catskill School District

Proposed budget $46.05 million

Proposed tax levy 1.97%

Chatham Central School District

Proposed budget $33.05 million

Proposed tax levy 1.76%

Cobleskill-Richmondville School District

Proposed budget $43.1 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Cohoes City School District

Proposed budget $46.6 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Corinth Central School District

Proposed budget $23.2 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Coxsackie-Athens School District

Proposed budget $34 million

Proposed tax levy 1.97%

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

Proposed budget $30.8 million

Proposed tax levy 0.29%

Fort Plain Central School District

Proposed budget $21.8 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Galway Central School District

Proposed budget $23.5 million

Proposed tax levy 0.74%

Germantown Central School District

Proposed budget $16.3 million

Proposed tax levy 0.82%

Glens Falls School District

Proposed budget $47.9 million

Proposed tax levy 2.50%

Gloversville School District

Proposed budget $67.3 million

Proposed tax levy 1.13%

Greater Johnstown School District

Proposed budget $40 million

Proposed tax levy 3.8%

Green Island Union Free School District

Proposed budget $7.6 million

Proposed tax levy 1.25%

Greenville School District

Proposed budget $32.9 million

Proposed tax levy 1.96%

Greenwich Central School District

Proposed budget $22.6 million

Proposed tax levy 2.0%

Guilderland School District

Proposed budget $105 million

Proposed tax levy 1.28%

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District

Proposed budget $21.8 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Hoosic Valley School District

Proposed budget $22.6 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Hudson City School District

Proposed budget $52.2 million

Proposed tax levy 1.35%

Hudson Falls School District

Proposed budget $67.2 million

Proposed tax levy 1.13%

Hunter-Tannersville Central School District

Proposed budget $14.7 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Ichabod Crane Central School District

Proposed budget $43.9 million

Proposed tax levy 2.95%

Lake George Central School District

Proposed budget $23.9 million

Proposed tax levy 1.22

Lansingburgh Central School District

Proposed budget $54.7 million

Proposed tax levy 0.09%

Mayfield Central School District

Proposed budget $20.2 million

Proposed tax levy 2.21%

Mechanicville Central School District

Proposed budget $31.8 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Middleburgh Central School District

Proposed budget $22.9 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Mohonasen Central School District

Proposed budget $56.5 million

Proposed tax levy 1.10%

New Lebanon Central School District

Proposed budget $12.1 million

Proposed tax levy 1.0123%

Niskayuna School District

Proposed budget $93.1 million

Proposed tax levy 1.17%

$47 extra a year per $2,000 assessed home market value

North Colonie Central School District

Proposed budget $125 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District

Proposed budget $21.3 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Queensbury Union Free School District

Proposed budget $69.9 million

Proposed tax levy 2.01%

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District

Proposed budget $48.6 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Rensselaer City School District

Proposed budget $27.7 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Salem Central School District

Proposed budget $15.6 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Proposed budget $134.6 million

Proposed tax levy 2.25%

Schalmont Central School District

Proposed budget $52.4 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Schenectady City School District

Proposed budget $218.8 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Schoharie Central School District

Proposed budget $25.5 million

Proposed tax levy -1.99%

Schodack Central School District

Proposed budget $26.2 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Schuylerville Central School

Proposed budget $38 million

Proposed tax levy 0.9%

Scotia-Glenville School District

Proposed budget $59.1

Proposed tax levy .13%

Proposed budget $187 million

Proposed tax levy 2%

.5% decrease per $1,000 assessed home market value

South Colonie Central School District

Proposed budget $108 million

Proposed tax levy 1%

South Glens Falls Central School District

Proposed budget $32.5 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Stillwater Central School District

Proposed budget $28.7 million

Proposed tax levy 4.36%

Taconic Hills Central School District

Proposed budget $39 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Proposed budget $115 million

Proposed tax levy 0%

Voorheesville School District

Proposed budget $27 million

Proposed tax levy 1.23%

Waterford-Halfmoon School District

Proposed budget $20.8 million

Proposed tax levy .95%

Watervliet City School District

Proposed budget $30.46 million

Proposed tax levy 1.0062%

Wynantskill Union Free School District