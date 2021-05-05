2021-2022 school budgets in the Capital Region

(NEWS10)- Schools across the state breathed a sigh of relief after the state announced they would be getting additional financial help for the 2021-2022 budget. Local school districts are responding in kind by proposing tax levies that don’t exceed the state’s tax cap.
Out of more than 70 local school districts, not one has proposed a tax levy that exceeds its tax cap. A couple has proposed a decrease in taxes for homeowners as of May 5.
NEWS10 has gathered the proposed 2021-2022 budget amounts and tax levies for many local districts. That information can be found below along with links to learn more about a district’s budget.
Districts are sorted below in alphabetical order:
Links to proposed school budgets
Albany City School District
- Proposed budget $270.3 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.95%
Amsterdam School District
- Proposed budget $79.3 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Averill Park Central School District
- Proposed budget $61.45 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.95%
Ballston Spa School District
- Proposed budget $94.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.9%
Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District
- Proposed budget $23.7 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
- Proposed budget $26.8 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.75%
Broadalbin-Perth School District
- Proposed budget $38.8
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District
- Proposed budget $72.5 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.30%
Cairo-Durham School District
- Proposed budget $33.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 4.45%
Cambridge School District
- Proposed budget $23 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.65%
Canajoharie School District
- Proposed budget $23.12 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Catskill School District
- Proposed budget $46.05 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.97%
Chatham Central School District
- Proposed budget $33.05 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.76%
Cobleskill-Richmondville School District
- Proposed budget $43.1 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Cohoes City School District
- Proposed budget $46.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Corinth Central School District
- Proposed budget $23.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Coxsackie-Athens School District
- Proposed budget $34 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.97%
Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
- Proposed budget $30.8 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.29%
Fort Plain Central School District
- Proposed budget $21.8 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Galway Central School District
- Proposed budget $23.5 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.74%
Germantown Central School District
- Proposed budget $16.3 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.82%
Glens Falls School District
- Proposed budget $47.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.50%
Gloversville School District
- Proposed budget $67.3 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.13%
Greater Johnstown School District
- Proposed budget $40 million
- Proposed tax levy 3.8%
Green Island Union Free School District
- Proposed budget $7.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.25%
Greenville School District
- Proposed budget $32.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.96%
Greenwich Central School District
- Proposed budget $22.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.0%
Guilderland School District
- Proposed budget $105 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.28%
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
- Proposed budget $21.8 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Hoosic Valley School District
- Proposed budget $22.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Hudson City School District
- Proposed budget $52.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.35%
Hudson Falls School District
- Proposed budget $67.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.13%
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
- Proposed budget $14.7 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Ichabod Crane Central School District
- Proposed budget $43.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.95%
Lake George Central School District
- Proposed budget $23.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.22
Lansingburgh Central School District
- Proposed budget $54.7 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.09%
Mayfield Central School District
- Proposed budget $20.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.21%
Mechanicville Central School District
- Proposed budget $31.8 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Middleburgh Central School District
- Proposed budget $22.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Mohonasen Central School District
- Proposed budget $56.5 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.10%
New Lebanon Central School District
- Proposed budget $12.1 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.0123%
Niskayuna School District
- Proposed budget $93.1 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.17%
- $47 extra a year per $2,000 assessed home market value
North Colonie Central School District
- Proposed budget $125 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
- Proposed budget $21.3 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Queensbury Union Free School District
- Proposed budget $69.9 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.01%
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District
- Proposed budget $48.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Rensselaer City School District
- Proposed budget $27.7 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Salem Central School District
- Proposed budget $15.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Saratoga Springs School District
- Proposed budget $134.6 million
- Proposed tax levy 2.25%
Schalmont Central School District
- Proposed budget $52.4 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Schenectady City School District
- Proposed budget $218.8 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Schoharie Central School District
- Proposed budget $25.5 million
- Proposed tax levy -1.99%
Schodack Central School District
- Proposed budget $26.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Schuylerville Central School
- Proposed budget $38 million
- Proposed tax levy 0.9%
Scotia-Glenville School District
- Proposed budget $59.1
- Proposed tax levy .13%
Shenendehowa Central School District
- Proposed budget $187 million
- Proposed tax levy 2%
- .5% decrease per $1,000 assessed home market value
South Colonie Central School District
- Proposed budget $108 million
- Proposed tax levy 1%
South Glens Falls Central School District
- Proposed budget $32.5 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Stillwater Central School District
- Proposed budget $28.7 million
- Proposed tax levy 4.36%
Taconic Hills Central School District
- Proposed budget $39 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Troy City School District
- Proposed budget $115 million
- Proposed tax levy 0%
Voorheesville School District
- Proposed budget $27 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.23%
Waterford-Halfmoon School District
- Proposed budget $20.8 million
- Proposed tax levy .95%
Watervliet City School District
- Proposed budget $30.46 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.0062%
Wynantskill Union Free School District
- Proposed budget $10.2 million
- Proposed tax levy 1.72%