2020 Washington County Fair canceled, new 2021 date set

EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a post on social media Thursday, the 2020 Washington County Fair added itself to a growing list of canceled summer events due to lingering fears around COVID-19.

The new date for the next Washington County Fair is August 23-29, 2021. This year’s fair had been set for August 24-30, 2020.

In a post on Facebook, fair organizers made a call for fairgoers disappointed in the decision to instead post fond memories.

“We ask that over the next few weeks as a year’s worth of planning is adjusted that instead of sharing just your frustration with us that you take this time to share with us your memories and the good times you have had at previous Washington County Fairs,” the post reads.

The decision comes in the same week as the Adirondack Balloon Festival canceling its 2020 season.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories