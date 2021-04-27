2020 U.S. Census shows Vermont grew almost 2.8% since 2010

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

New data from the U.S. Census show Vermont’s population grew almost 2.8% in the last decade to just over 643,000 people.

The figures were released Monday as part of the national reapportionment of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. While seven states will lose seats based on the latest population figures, Vermont will continue to have one representative in the House.

Vermont continues to be the second least populated state in the country. Only Wyoming has fewer residents. Nationally, the population of the United States grew by 7.4% in the last decade, the second-slowest increase ever.

U.S. population growth has slowed to the lowest rate since the Great Depression, the Census Bureau said, as Americans continued their march to the South and West and one-time engines of growth, New York and California, lost political influence.

Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281 last year, the Census Bureau said Monday, a 7.4% increase over the previous decade that was the second slowest ever. Experts say that paltry pace reflects the combination of an aging population, slowing immigration and the scars of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, which led many young adults to delay marriage and families.