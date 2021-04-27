2020 U.S. Census shows Vermont grew almost 2.8% since 2010

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

New data from the U.S. Census show Vermont’s population grew almost 2.8% in the last decade to just over 643,000 people.

The figures were released Monday as part of the national reapportionment of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. While seven states will lose seats based on the latest population figures, Vermont will continue to have one representative in the House.

Vermont continues to be the second least populated state in the country. Only Wyoming has fewer residents. Nationally, the population of the United States grew by 7.4% in the last decade, the second-slowest increase ever.

U.S. population growth has slowed to the lowest rate since the Great Depression, the Census Bureau said, as Americans continued their march to the South and West and one-time engines of growth, New York and California, lost political influence.

Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281 last year, the Census Bureau said Monday, a 7.4% increase over the previous decade that was the second slowest ever. Experts say that paltry pace reflects the combination of an aging population, slowing immigration and the scars of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, which led many young adults to delay marriage and families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire