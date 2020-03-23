Coronavirus News

2020 Tulip Festival canceled due to Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Albany on Monday canceled the 2020 Tulip Festival and all related events with the city’s premiere event. The decision was made after the CDC urged cancelations of any mass gatherings of 50 people or more.

The 72nd annual Tulip Festival was scheduled to run May 8 through May 10. In a press release, the city says its main priority was ensuring the health and safety of residents and the community.

The canceled festival also includes the annual street scrubbing, the music, arts and crafts festival and the Royal Tulip Ball.

The city of Albany says it will continue to evaluate other summer festivals including Alive at Five and Dad Fest.

