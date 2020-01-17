2020 Countryfest lineup announced at SPAC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2020 lineup has been announced for Countryfest at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) happening on Sunday, July 12.

107.7 GNA announced the lineup with headliners including Brantley Gilbert with Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina and local favorite Big Sky Country.

“We are super excited for this year’s Countryfest lineup,” said Matty Jeff, Brand Manager for WGNA. “This show is a must see, summer tradition for Capital Region Country fans. We are so proud to locally build this show for GNA listeners.”

Countryfest tickets will first be available as part of the Country Megaticket at SPAC which goes on sale next Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. here. Details for the individual on-sale for Countryfest will be announced in the coming weeks.