BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A 78-year-old motorcyclist from Pittsfield, Mass was seriously injured in crash involving two cars on State Route 32 Saturday in Bethlehem, police say.

According to police, 78-year-old Robert Bruno was traveling northbound on Route 32 when he lost control of his motorcycle while approaching a stopped car attempting to make a turn onto Meads Lane.