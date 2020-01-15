2020 Census job fair and informational meeting scheduled in Cohoes

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Cohoes Public Library will host a Census job fair and informational meeting this Saturday, Jan. 18. Senator Neil Breslin, Assemblymember John McDonald III and Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler will be available to answer questions about Census jobs and provide information about the Census.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include Census-related activities for kids, according to a press release from the N.Y. Legislature.

“Census jobs offer a good opportunity for part-time work for residents and filling these jobs is essential to ensure everyone in Cohoes is counted in the 2020 Census,” Mayor Keeler said in the release.

In order to apply for a Census job applicants must be a U.S. citizen 18 years or older, have a social security number, and be able to pass a background check.

For more information contact Tess Galarneau at 518-455-4474/galarnt@nyassembly.gov.