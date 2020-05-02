2020 Albany Tulip Festival to be celebrated virtually

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Friday that Albany’s annual Tulip Festival will be celebrated virtually this year on May 9 due to COVID-19.

The virtual event will reportedly feature music performances, Tulip garden tours, local business take out specials, prizes and more.

“While I join so many of you that are looking forward to getting back to celebrating the annual Tulip Fest the way we are accustom to, I am excited to participate in the first ever virtual Tulip Fest,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I want to thank the Office of Cultural Affairs for their commitment to reinventing this and many other traditional Albany events in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and hope you and your family and friends will virtually join us on May 9th.”

The virtual Tulip Festival will reportedly feature musical performances from local talents like The Age, Erin Harkes, Hartley’s Encore, Caity Gahhagher and many others. City of Albany Gardeners will be giving tours of the Tulip beds complete with their expert knowledge. Local businesses will celebrate the day with take-out specials. Melvin the Magnificent will reportedly also be putting on a show for the kids.

The video will premier on the City of Albany’s YouTube Page Albany Events at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. The event will also be available on the City’s social media channels @AlbanyNYevents.

Everyone is encouraged to watch live and celebrate the community via live chat. Virtual Tulip Festival is presented by Citizens Bank and Discover Albany.

The City says the 2020 Albany Tulip Queen and Court will be presented at a later date with their own celebration.

The Washington Park staple was officially cancelled March 23 in accordance with CDC guidelines recommending the cancellation of mass gatherings through May 10 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The City says they hope everyone stays safe as they look forward to seeing everyone back in Washington Park in 2021.

