2020 Albany Basketball Fan Fest and watch party cancelled due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The three-day basketball enthusiast event, Albany Basketball Fan Fest, at the Albany Capital Center has been cancelled. The event was scheduled to take place March 18-21, according to Albany.org.

The Albany Basketball Watch Party scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the Times Union Center has also been cancelled.

“In light of the NCAA’s decision to conduct its upcoming championship events with only essential staff and limited family in attendance, the 2020 Albany Basketball Fan Fest has been cancelled,” said Sports Foundation of the Capital Region Chairman Brian Akley and Discover Albany President and CEO Jill Delaney.”

“While this is certainly a disappointing time, the Capital Region Local Organizing Committee wholeheartedly supports the decision by the NCAA and thanks the organization for selecting Albany and the Times Union Center to serve as a host site for the first and second rounds of the men’s college basketball tournament.”

