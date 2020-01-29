2019 retired N.Y. teacher’s pension review by the Empire Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In 2019, the average retirement pension for a New York State Teacher’s Retirement System (NYSTRS) member with more than 30 years of experience was $69,609. The average pension for all 5,537 newly retired NYSTRS members was $48,705, the Empire Center said Tuesday.
Among retirees with 30+ years of experience, the highest pensions belong to Long Island and Mid-Hudson retirees, while the lowest belong to North Country and Southern Tier retirees. In the Capital Region, retirees received an average benefit of $61,961.
Average eligible benefit for NYSTRS retirees with 30+ years experience
Other 2019 findings by the Empire Center
- NYSTRS retirees eligible for $100,000+ in benefits annually has increased 5-fold since 2007-2008, the first year the center started collecting data.
- 3,802 retirees were eligible for six-figure benefits, including 224 in the latest retirees group.
- 40 six-figure pensioners were eligible for benefits between $200,000 and $300,000, while another 4 were eligible for $300,000+.