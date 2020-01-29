Today’s episode of General Hospital will air at 2:30 a.m. on ABC

2019 retired N.Y. teacher’s pension review by the Empire Center

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In 2019, the average retirement pension for a New York State Teacher’s Retirement System (NYSTRS) member with more than 30 years of experience was $69,609. The average pension for all 5,537 newly retired NYSTRS members was $48,705, the Empire Center said Tuesday.

Among retirees with 30+ years of experience, the highest pensions belong to Long Island and Mid-Hudson retirees, while the lowest belong to North Country and Southern Tier retirees. In the Capital Region, retirees received an average benefit of $61,961.

Average eligible benefit for NYSTRS retirees with 30+ years experience

Source: The Empire Center

Other 2019 findings by the Empire Center

  • NYSTRS retirees eligible for $100,000+ in benefits annually has increased 5-fold since 2007-2008, the first year the center started collecting data.
  • 3,802 retirees were eligible for six-figure benefits, including 224 in the latest retirees group.
  • 40 six-figure pensioners were eligible for benefits between $200,000 and $300,000, while another 4 were eligible for $300,000+.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play