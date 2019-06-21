2019 legislative session comes to an end

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After six months, the New York State Legislature is out of session. Lawmakers passed everything from a ban on cat-declawing to a marijuana decriminalization bill.

Lawmakers gavelled out early Friday morning. The Governor called the session an “overwhelming success.”

“You’re going to have to go back and study the history books to come up with a session that did more good than this session did,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The Governor listed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, Pay Equity, and GENDA as some of the top accomplishments. Assemblywoman Pat Fahy says having a Democratic majority in the Assembly and Senate changed things up this year.

“Certainly for climate change, made a huge difference, voters rights it made a huge difference, and just now with passing a number of things, marijuana decriminalization is going to be huge,” she said.

Meanwhile some Upstate Republicans felt sidelined.

In a statement, Senator Jim Tedisco called the session “6 Months from Hell” criticizing the passage of the Green Light NY law and farm workers’ bills.

“This whole session’s been a low point,” Assemblyman Chris Tague said. “What I call priorities is our dairy farmers. I said at the beginning of the year, we need to come up with a mechanism to help work with the pricing. Nothing’s been done.”

Legislation that didn’t get to the Governor’s desk this year that he pushed for includes prevailing wage, marijuana legalization, and surrogacy.

The legislature won’t convene again until January.