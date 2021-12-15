201 new cases in Albany County’s December 15 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Tuesday, December 14, 76.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 69.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 85.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 36,715 to date, with 201 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, December 14. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 157.6. The overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 47.7 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 58.6.

There are now 593 active cases in Albany County, up from 544 Tuesday, December 14. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,187 from 1,107. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 36,122 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 131 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eight new hospitalizations since Tuesday, December 14, and there are 66 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of five. Nine of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from eight Tuesday, December 14.

There are no new COVID deaths, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 457 since the outbreak began.

“In the latest sign that COVID-19 is still a threat, we’ve returned to reporting new daily infections above 200 in Albany County, and sadly, we now have the most county residents hospitalized with the virus at one time since February 20. Hospitalizations will likely increase in the days ahead as we continue to feel the post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID cases and head towards more holidays at the end of the month,” said County Executive McCoy.

“The best weapons in our arsenal to beat back this pandemic and keep people safe are vaccinations and booster shots, and that continues to be demonstrated in the latest data we have. Of the 66 county residents currently in the hospital with COVID, 70% are not vaccinated, 3% are partially vaccinated and only 27% are fully vaccinated,” he continued.

Between December 5 and December 11, a total of 1,100 new COVID infections were identified in Albany County. Of those individuals, 367 were vaccinated, 325 were not and 408 either refused to respond or had not yet been interviewed at the time that these numbers were generated. Vaccine status for these infections and hospitalizations are self-reported by the case and provided without regard to the timing of vaccine administration and onset of illness. Data is provisional and subject to change as additional information is received.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics (please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7pm Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.